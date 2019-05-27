

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Monday after a diffuse alliance of pro-EU parties largely held their ground in Sunday's European elections and U.S. President Donald Trump said he may announce something on a U.S.-Japan trade agreement in August.



Elsewhere, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei saying he would be the first to protest a retaliation from the Chinese government against the Trump administration's ban.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 15 points or 0.29 percent at 5,331 in thin trade amid holidays in the U.S. and U.K.



Renault shares soared nearly 14 percent. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. announced that it has delivered a non-binding letter to Groupe Renault regarding proposal for combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger.



Peugeot shares fell almost 3 percent while top banks were broadly higher. BNP Paribas rose 0.9 percent, Credit Agricole gained 1.5 percent and Societe Generale advanced 1.6 percent.



