

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said its Board of Directors has decided to study with interest a 50/50 merger proposal submitted by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU). The company said it will assess the offer comforting Groupe Renault's manufacturing footprint.



Under the proposal by Fiat Chrysler, the combined company would be owned 50% by FCA shareholders and 50% by Groupe Renault shareholders. FCA shareholders would receive a dividend of 2.5 billion euros, and is also expected to receive a distribution of Comau's shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX