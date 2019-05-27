

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Parasite, a dark comedy thriller exploring social class dynamics, has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.



Receiving the Cannes top prize from jury president Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho said he never imagined this.



This is the first time that a South Korean movie has won the Palme d'Or, one of the highest honors in world cinema.



Atlantics, a Senegalese drama about young migrants and sexual politics, won the Grand Prix award for the second best film.



The film's French-Senegalese director Mati Diop became the first black female director to win an award in Canne's 72-year history.



Antonio Banderas won the best actor award for starring in Pedro Almodóvar's film 'Pain and Glory,' in which he played a version of the director in Almodovar's fictionalized autobiography.



British-American national Emily Beecham was named best actress for her performance in 'Little Joe,' a psychological science fiction from Austrian director Jessica Hausner.



'It Must Be Heaven,' an existential comedy from Palestinian director Elia Suleiman, earned the jury's special mention.



Award winners in other major categories:



Best screenplay: 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' by French director Céline Sciamma



Best director: The Dardenne brothers - Luc and Jean-Pierre - for 'Young Ahmed'



Best first feature: Cesar Diaz for 'Our Mothers'



Saturday's award ceremony capped 11 days of previews of new films and documentaries in the French city of Cannes.



