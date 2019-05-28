

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - GfK Consumer Confidence Index



Consensus 10.4 Previous 10.4



The forward-looking consumer confidence index for Germany is set to remain stable for a second month, survey data from the market research group GfK is expected to reveal on Tuesday.



The Nuremberg-based GfK is scheduled to release the survey data at 2 am ET.



The consumer confidence index is expected to show a score of 10.4 for June, same as in April and May.



The index stabilized in May after easing in the previous two months.



The indicator is derived from the results extracted from the 'GfK Consumer Climate MAXX' study. Around 2,000 consumer interviews are conducted each month on behalf of the European Commission.



