

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - On 8 May 2019, Bovis Homes Group plc submitted a revised proposal to the Board of Galliford Try regarding a merger with Galliford Try's Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses. Galliford Try rejected the proposal on 24 May 2019 as it was not in the interests of all shareholders. The companies confirmed they are no longer in offer talks.



Under the proposal for Housing Businesses, Galliford Try was offered consideration of 950 million pounds together with the assumption of 10-year debt private placement of 100 million pounds.



