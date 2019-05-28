

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) said it has received a statement from M&G Investments regarding its decision on NSF's offer to acquire Provident Financial. Currently, M&G Investments do not accept NSF's offer for PFG in respect of its entire shareholding. M&G holds 4.2 million shares in PFG, on behalf of clients, representing 1.7% of the issued share capital.



Provident Financial plc noted that holders of approximately 20.2 percent of Provident shares have informed that they do not intend to accept the the NSF offer.



