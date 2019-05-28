

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports fell for the second month in April, while imports rose, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports declined a real 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.5 percent fall in March. In February, exports rose 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, imports grew a real 1.5 percent in April, after a 3.3 percent rise in the previous month. Imports rose for the first time in three months.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 1.90 billion in April from CHF 2.4 billion in March.



Weaker demand for chemical and pharmaceutical products lead to the biggest contraction in exports in April.



Elsewhere, data from the Federation of Watch Exporters, or FHS, showed that watch exports dropped 0.4 percent annually in April.



Exports to the Japan grew in April, while those to China decreased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX