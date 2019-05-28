

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence improved in May, survey data from European Commission showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index rose unexpectedly to 105.1 in May from revised 103.9 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop to 103.8.



The improvement of euro-area sentiment resulted from higher confidence in industry and services and among consumers. Meanwhile, confidence remained virtually flat in retail trade and cooled down significantly in construction.



The confidence index in industry rose to -2.9 from -4.3 a month ago. Likewise, the indicator in services climbed to 12.2 from 11.8.



The consumer confidence index improved to -6.5 in May, in line with flash estimate, from -7.3 in April.



Meanwhile, the sentiment index in retail trade fell to -1.2 from -1.1 and that in construction declined to 4.1 from 6.5 in April.



