

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) published its 2018 CSR report at its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The company said already this year, it has attained its target for 2020 - to improve by 20% energy efficiency per passenger/km compared to 2011.



Air France-KLM noted that it aims to contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs, by integrating sustainable development into its business and operations.



The 2030 Agenda sets 17 SDGs, which are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity for all.



Benjamin Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Air France-KLM said the Group reduced its noise footprint by 35% between 2000 and 2018 and improved its energy efficiency per passenger/km by 21.6% between 2011 and 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX