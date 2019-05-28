

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation slowed for the fifth month in a row in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.15 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.05 percent rise in March.



Prices for intermediate goods grew by 1.83 percent. Prices of consumer goods and capital goods rose by 1.45 percent and 0.06 percent, annually.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.57 percent in April, after a 1.74 percent rise in March.



