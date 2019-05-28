

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway consumer confidence fell in the second quarter, data from Finans Norge showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence fell to 12.8 in the second quarter from 13.3 in the previous quarter.



The index reflecting households' expectations on the country's economy rose to 16.2 from 7.1. Their view regarding the past fell to 0.1 from 0.3.



Household's expectations on big purchases fell, and the indicator eased to 12.5 from 14.1 in the previous quarter.



Consumers' expectations regarding their own economy rose, with the relevant index climbing to 23.3 from 19.9 in the preceding quarter. The index showing their assessment of the past situation improved to 19.5 from 18.1.



