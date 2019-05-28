

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States will sell 105 F-35 stealth warplanes to Japan, making it the US ally with the largest F35 fleet.



This was announced by US President Donald Trump at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after hours of talks in Japan's capital Tokyo.



'In 2018, Japan was one of the world's top purchasers of American defense equipment, and it has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F-35 stealth aircraft. Stealth because, the fact is, you can't see them. This purchase would give Japan the largest F-35 fleet of any U.S. ally,' Trump told reporters.



The fleet of F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is estimated to cost more than $9 billion.



Addressing US sailors on board the US war ship WASP later, Trump called for deploying additional guided missile destroyers, fast attack submarines, and joint strike fighter jets.



'Because of the very close personal relationship with Donald, the bond of U.S.-Japan alliance has become unshakable, the closest in the whole world,' Abe said at the press conference.



Abe said he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, without any condition, to discuss the release of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.



Trump promised strong support to Japan's efforts to bring the abductees home.



Abe said the two leaders agreed to begin efforts for the creation of free and open Indo-Pacific, including countries such as Australia, India, ASEAN, UK, and France.



He added that Japanese automotive and energy companies have decided to make new investments in the United States, thanks to 'Daring tax reform' by President Trump.



Trump's four-day state visit to Japan, following his summit talks with Abe at White House last month, concluded on Tuesday.



Trump will return to Japan next month to attend the G20 Summit in Osaka.



