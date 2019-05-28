

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages have recently been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 15.21 points or 0.1 percent at 25,600.90, the Nasdaq is up 26.05 points or 0.3 percent at 7,663.05 and the S&P 500 is up 2.14 points or 0.1 percent at 2,828.20.



The initial strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism the U.S. and China will eventually reach a trade agreement.



'I think, sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal. And we look forward to that,' Trump during a trip to Japan over the weekend.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as Trump also said U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could 'go up very, very substantially, very easily.'



Trump also said the U.S. is 'not ready to make a deal' and suggested China probably wishes 'they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it.'



Light trading activity is contributing to the subsequent volatility on Wall Street, with some traders still away from their desks following the long weekend.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed another substantial improvement in consumer confidence in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index surged up to 134.1 in May after jumping to 129.2 in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 129.8.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Tobacco stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index plunging by 2.5 percent.



On the other hand, steel stocks have shown a notable move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 1 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.6 basis points at 2.268 percent.



