

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Tuesday announced it has appointed former Google, Microsoft and Amazon veteran Suresh Kumar as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer.



He will report directly to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. The CTO position was previously held by Jeremy King, who departed the retailer in March to become Pinterest's head of engineering.



Kumar most recently worked at Google , serving as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics. Prior to that, he was Corporate Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure and Operations at Microsoft for three and a half years.



'Suresh has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail, including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud and machine learning. And, he has a track record of working in partnership with business teams to drive results,' McMillon said.



