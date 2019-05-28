

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved notably lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after failing to sustain an initial move to the upside. With the downturn on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to two-month closing lows.



The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory. The Dow slumped 237.92 points or 0.9 percent to 25,347.77, the Nasdaq dropped 29.66 points or 0.4 percent to 7,607.35 and the S&P 500 slid 23.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,802.39.



The pullback by stocks reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.



During a trip to Japan over the weekend, President Donald Trump expressed optimism the U.S. and China will eventually reach a trade agreement.



'I think, sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal. And we look forward to that,' Trump said.



However, Trump also warned that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could 'go up very, very substantially, very easily.'



Trump also said the U.S. is 'not ready to make a deal' and suggested China probably wishes 'they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it.'



The trade war worries contributed to a slump in treasury yields, which in turn added to concerns about a potential recession. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note dropped to its lowest levels since September of 2017.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Conference Board report showing another substantial improvement in consumer confidence in the month of May.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index surged up to 134.1 in May after jumping to 129.2 in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 129.8.



Sector News



Tobacco stocks showed a substantial move to the downside over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index down by 3 percent.



The sell-off by tobacco stocks came after Nielsen data showed cigarette sales volume tumbled by 11.2 percent in the four-week period ended May 18th.



Significant weakness also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



The index hit its lowest closing level in five months even though the price of crude oil for July delivery rose $0.51 to $59.14 a barrel.



Utilities, financial, and pharmaceutical stocks also came under pressure on the day, contributing to the pullback by the broader markets.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.6 basis points to 2.268 percent.



Looking Ahead



Any news on the trade front is likely to remain in the spotlight on Wednesday amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX