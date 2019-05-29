

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it will add Corteva Inc. (CTVA) to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on June 3. Corteva will replace Fluor Corp. (FLR), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on June 4.



Also effective prior to the open of trading on June 4, Fluor will replace Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Realogy will replace Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) in the S&P SmallCap 600.



S&P 500 and 100 constituent DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) is spinning off Corteva in a transaction expected to be completed on June 3. Post spin-off, DowDuPont will remain in the S&P 500 & 100 indices. It will change its name to DuPont de Nemours Inc. and its ticker symbol to DD.



Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) will replace Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on June 3. Siris Capital Group LLC is acquiring Travelport Worldwide in a transaction expected to be completed on or about May 30 pending final approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX