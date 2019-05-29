

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop price inflation increased notably in May on non-food prices, the British Retail Consortium reported Wednesday.



Shop prices inflation doubled to 0.8 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April.



Food prices climbed 1.8 percent annually and non-food prices gained 0.2 percent.



Food inflation continued to slow but it remained above the 12-month average. At the same time, non-food categories such as furniture and health and beauty follow years of deep discounting.



Shop price growth in May was the second highest inflation rate seen in the last six years, though it remains well below headline inflation, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX