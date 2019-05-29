sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,95 Euro		+1,60
+3,31 %
WKN: A0TGJ5 ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 Ticker-Symbol: VAR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
GEX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
VARTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARTA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,804
50,30
28.05.
49,80
50,30
28.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC40,41+0,24 %
VARTA AG49,95+3,31 %