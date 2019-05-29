

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in April, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.2 percent in April. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



According to labor force survey, the number of unemployed decreased by 11,200 from the previous month to 1.38 million in April.



Data showed that employment increased by 1.1 percent or 488,000 from last year. On a monthly basis, employment rose 138,000 or 0.3 percent in April.



The Federal Labor Agency is slated to issue Germany's unemployment data today. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in May and the number of unemployed to drop 8,000 from April.



