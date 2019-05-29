

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway retail sales continued to rise in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month in April. In March, sales grew 0.7 percent.



On a working day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index rose 1.8 percent in April from the same month last year.



The value of retail sales rose a working day adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in April.



During the February to April period, the volume of retail sales rose 0.3 percent from a year ago and the value grew 2.6 percent.



Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that the household consumption fell 1.2 percent month-on-month in April, after a 2.2 percent rise in March.



