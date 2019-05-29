

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Labor Agency is slated to issue Germany's unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent in May and the number of unemployed to drop 8,000 from April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1155 against the greenback, 121.85 against the yen, 1.1224 against the franc and 0.8821 against the pound at 3:50 am ET.



