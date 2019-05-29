

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) said its Board will now comprise 13 directors with the appointment of - John Fleming, Sue Gove, Jeffrey Kirwan and Joshua Schechter - as independent directors. The company said the Board changes are part of the continued transformation.



Jeffrey Kirwan will be appointed Executive Chairman of Maurices Inc. Previously, Kirwan was the Global President and CEO, Gap, a unit of The Gap, Inc.



Joshua Schechter is a private investor. Sue Gove is President of Excelsior Advisors, LLC.



