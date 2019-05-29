

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate eased in the three months to April, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in the three months to March and February. Economists had expected 3.6 percent.



The number of unemployed were 162,400 persons in April.



The number of youth unemployed, those aged between 15 to 24, grew to 34,400 persons and the jobless rate was 10.8 percent.



