

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the first quarter, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.9 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. The rate was revised down from 0.3 percent estimated on May 15.



Year-on-year, GDP advanced 2.2 percent in the first quarter after climbing a 2.6 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate matched preliminary estimate.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that private consumption grew 0.4 percent on quarter, while government expenditure fell 0.2 percent.



Gross fixed capital formation increased 1.8 percent. Exports rose only 0.5 percent, while imports rebounded 3.7 percent.



