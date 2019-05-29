

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic growth slowed in the first quarter after accelerating in the final three months of 2018, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy expanded 0.5 percent, which was revised from 0.7 percent.



The yearly growth eased to 1.2 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter.



Initial estimates released on May 15 had shown 0.6 percent quarterly growth and 2.2 percent yearly expansion for the first quarter.



Sequentially, exports grew 3 percent, while imports fell 5.7 percent. Private consumption decreased 1.2 percent and investments fell 0.3 percent.



