

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Wednesday amid fears the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China could escalate into a full-fledged trade war and hurt global growth.



Disappointing Swiss investor sentiment report contributed as well to the decline.



According to reports, China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals, by restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 138.90 points, or 1.43%, at 9,541.97, slightly off the day's low of 9,530.33.



The index ended down 32.09 points, or 0.33%, at 9,680.87 on Tuesday.



Selling was so broad-based that all the constituents of the SMI index ended in negative territory.



Swatch Group shares ended nearly 3% down. LafargeHolcim declined 2.8%. Adecco and Sika closed lower by 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.



Swiss Re, ABB, Roche Holding, Novartis, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance, Credit Suisse and Richemont ended lower by 1.5 to 2%.



In economic news, the KOF Economic Barometer for Switzerland came in with a reading of 94.45 for the month of May, falling 1.8 points from April reading of 96.25. Market had expected the reading to come in at 95.9.



Meanwhile, the Swiss investor sentiment slipped by 6.6 points to -14.3 in May of 2019 from -7.7 in the previous month, weighed down by mounting trade tensions between China and the U.S. The assessment of the current economic situation also fell to 35.7 from 40.7. A year earlier it stood at 53.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX