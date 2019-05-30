

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer (AXELF.PK) said that it is in negotiations with private equity firm KKR and Friede Springer for a potential strategic investment of KKR in the company.



The company stated that the negotiations provides KKR to launch a public tender offer to other Axel Springer shareholders to buy their shares after KKR has agreed on a consortium with companies held by Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive officerMathias Döpfner.



Döpfner and Friede Springer do not intend to sell their shares in the company, the cmpany said in a statement.



Axel Springer said that it it is currently open whether there will be a public tender offer and an investment by KKR in the company or any subsequent corporate structural measures, adding that legal, tax and financial feasibility still needs to be reviewed in detail by the parties involved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX