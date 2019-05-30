

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands Plc. (IMB.L) reported that U.S. industry volumes for the four weeks ended May 18, 2019 declined 6.4 percent.



The company that data was based on MSAi, which compiles weekly data from over 300,000 stores, representing at least 95% of US tobacco volumes.



ITG Brands has continued to gain share over recent months leading to a 14 basis point gain in share over the past 26-week period, the company said in a statement.



The company expects full year US industry volume declines will be maintained around 4.5 percent - 5 percent.



