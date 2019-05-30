

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said Thursday that a late-stage QUARTZ study of new investigational inhaled combination treatment QMF149 met primary and key secondary endpoints in patients with inadequately controlled asthma.



The company said the low dose QMF149 (indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate) demonstrated both statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function and asthma control compared to inhaled corticosteroid or ICS monotherapy.



QUARTZ is the first completed study of the phase III PLATINUM clinicaldevelopment program which evaluates both QMF149 (indacaterol and mometasone furoate) and QVM149 (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate).



The company said it is aiming to reimagine inhaled asthma care by developing once daily fixed dose combination treatments, delivered with the dose-confirming Breezhaler device, to help asthma patients achieve better control.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX