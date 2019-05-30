

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L), an environmental infrastructure group, Thursday reported that its profit after tax attributable to shareholders rose 6.8 percent, with 6.1 growth in revenues.



Profit after tax attributable to shareholders rose to 214.3 million pounds from 200.6 million and earnings per share increased to 51.1 pence from 48.0 pence last year.



While statutory profit before tax edged up 0.3 percent to 222.6 million pounds, underlying profit before tax grew 8.3 percent to 280.2 million pounds.



On an adjusted basis, EBITDA for the period grew more than 5 percent to 592.7 million pounds.



Revenues for the year reached 1.478 billion pounds, higher than last year's 1.393 billion pounds. Viridor revenues increased by 8.5 percent and revenue from South West Water rose by 1.7 percent.



In addition, the Board recommended a final dividend of 28.22 pence for 2018/19, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM July 25, to be paid on Sept. 3 to shareholders on the register on July 26.



