

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TR Property Investment Trust Plc. (TRY.L) reported that its profit from operations before tax for the year ended 31 March 2019 decreased to 114.08 million pounds from 173.26 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per ordinary share were 35.36 pence, down from 54.26 pence last year.



Total Income for the year declined to 133.42 million pounds from 195.66 million pounds in the prior year.



The company recommended final dividend of 8.60 pence per share bringing the full year dividend to 13.50 pence.



