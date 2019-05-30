

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) said that Current trading remains in line with its expectations, and confirmed that Andy Hornby will join the company as Chief Executive Officer and be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 August 2019.



Meanwhile, the company noted that Andy McCue will step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board, with effect from 30 June 2019, and will remain accessible to Andy Hornby and the broader executive team for a short period of handover.



In the period following Andy McCue's departure at the end of June and prior to Andy Hornby joining as Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of August, the business will be led by Debbie Hewitt, Chairman supported by Kirk Davis, Chief Financial Officer and the broader executive team.



