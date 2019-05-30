

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Thursday as investors hunted for bargains following recent string of losses on concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute and its impact on global growth.



The benchmark DAX was up 59 points or 0.50 percent at 11,896 after losing 1.6 percent the previous day.



Meanwhile, a poll conducted in Germany on Wednesday showed that 70 percent of respondents considered that Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was not suited to taking over as chancellor.



Axel Springer shares soared as much as 21 percent. The media holding company said that it is in negotiations with private equity firm KKR and Friede Springer for a potential strategic investment of KKR in the company.



Kuka, a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, climbed 1.2 percent after reaffirming its 2019 outlook.



