

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy said that it plans to decommission its previously retired Crystal River Nuclear Plant in Florida by 2027 - nearly 50 years sooner than originally scheduled. The plan does not impact on customer bills.



Duke Energy's accelerated decommissioning plan is subject to approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Florida Public Service Commission. The process will take about a year to complete. If approved, decommissioning work will begin in 2020 and end in 2027, the company said.



Previously, Duke Energy decided to retire the plant on February 5, 2013, and to decommission it by 2074.



In a separate agreement, Duke Energy hired NorthStar Group Services, joint owner of Accelerated Decommissioning Partners, to dismantle the coal-fired units, which formally retired Dec. 31, 2018.



Dismantling the coal-fired units is expected to start in 2019 and finish in 2023.



