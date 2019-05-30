

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced an expanded commitment to women's soccer. It entered into a five-year sponsorship agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to contribute to its long-standing investment in the development of women's soccer and support the U.S. Women's National Team through 2023.



Visa is the presenting sponsor of the Player of the Match for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, celebrating women soccer players.



Visa said it will be the presenting sponsor of the SheBelieves Cup, which was started in the run-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015, a four-team women's international team tournament played in the United States each year.



Visa is launching a new U.S. marketing campaign celebrating the U.S. Women's National Team.



