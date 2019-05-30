

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia unemployment rate rose in the first quarter after falling in the previous quarter, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent in the first quarter from 4.4 percent in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The total number of unemployed persons decreased by 11,000 persons to 50,000 from 61,000 in the preceding quarter.



The number of employed persons rose by 14,000 persons to 978,000 persons in the first quarter from 964,000 the previous quarter.



