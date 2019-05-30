

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales grew at a slower rate in April, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales in volume terms climbed a working-day adjusted 4.8 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.8 percent increase in March, easing for the second straight month. In February, sales was 8.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales remained flat in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



In value terms, retail sales climbed 5.2 percent annually in April and remained flat from the previous month.



