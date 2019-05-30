

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices increased at a slower pace in April, the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Producer prices advanced 3.6 percent annually, following March's 4.4 percent increase.



Prices in domestic market climbed 3.4 percent and by 4.2 percent in non-domestic market.



Cost of electrical equipment logged a double -digit growth of 13.6 percent, followed by petroleum product prices, up 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, the PPI for pharma products declined 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation rose marginally to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in March.



