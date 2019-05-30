

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney has officially launched its new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' theme park attraction within Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, bringing Star Wars to life in the physical world.



Star Wars heroes Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams, as well as Star Wars creator George Lucas officially cut the ribbon on the 14-acre fantasy world on Wednesday. The park will be open to the public on Friday, May 31.



Visitors to the Star Wars land can walk into the park and interact with humanoids, aliens and droids. They can also fly the life-sized Millenium Falcon.



Star Wars: Galaxy Edge will takes guests to the planet Batuu, a destination along the galaxy's Outer Rim. Batuu is home to Black Spire Outpost, an infamous port for smugglers, traders and adventurers who wish to avoid unnecessary entanglements with the First Order.



However, the park will be open only in stages. The 'Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run' ride as well as most of the restaurants and shops will be fully operational in the first phase.



'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' will be ready only in the second phase, later this year.



To visit the Star Wars land between May 31 and June 23, 2019, guests will need a reservation and a valid theme park admission. No separate reservations are required from June 24.



Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels between May 31 and June 23 will receive a reservation to access the Star Wars land during their stay.



A nearly identical Star Wars land will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida on August 29. The Star Wars themed area at this park will also encompass 14 acres.



