

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $906 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $750 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $34.74 billion from $32.36 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $906 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q3): $34.74 Bln vs. $32.36 Bln last year.



