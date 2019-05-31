

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in March.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - matching forecasts and unchanged from the previous month.



The number of employed persons in April was 67.08 million, an increase of 370,000 or 0.6 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in April was 1.76 million, a decrease of 40,000 or 2.2 percent on year.



