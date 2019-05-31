

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.1 percent - also topping forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 4.3 percent drop in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI's assessment of industrial production was that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.



