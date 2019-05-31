

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariff on Mexico if the country does not take action 'reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens' crossing into the U.S.



Trump said that from 10 June a 5% tariff would be imposed on all goods imported from Mexico and would slowly rise 'until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied'.



'On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,' Trump tweeted.



The White House said in a statement that Trump would carry out his threat under authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and that he would lift tariffs only 'if the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico.'



The statement warned that if Mexico did not act as Trump demanded, tariffs would rise by 5% each month until October 1, when the rate would reach 25%.



White House also warned that Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory.



Trump said in the White House statement, 'If Mexico fails to act, Tariffs will remain at the high level, and companies located in Mexico may start moving back to the United States to make their products and goods. Companies that relocate to the United States will not pay the Tariffs or be affected in any way.'



