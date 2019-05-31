

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Friday from the previous session and the safe-haven yen strengthened as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10 in a bid to curb illegal immigration.



Shares of automakers are among the major losers. Investors also digested a raft of mixed local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 206.64 points or 0.99 percent to 20,735.89, after falling to a low of 20,672.29 earlier. Japanese shares hit a three-and-a-half month low on Thursday.



In the auto space, Mazda Motor is losing almost 7 percent and Isuzu Motors is declining more than 5 percent. Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are lower by more than 3 percent each, while Toyota Motor is down more than 2 percent.



The major exporters are also lower. Panasonic is losing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Index heavyweight Softbank Group and Fast Retailing are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fanuc is down 0.4 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are declining more than 1 percent each.



Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are lower by more than 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Inpex is falling more than 3 percent and Japan Petroluem is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Rakuten is rising more than 2 percent and Cyberagent is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda Corp. is lower by more than 5 percent, while Fukuoka Financial and Mitsui E&S Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading that industrial output in Japan rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in April. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in March.



The Ministry also said that the total value of retail sales in Japan was roughly flat on month on a seasonally adjusted basis. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and was down from the 0.2 percent gain in March.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in April. That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in March.



Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.1 percent on year in May. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and down from 1.4 percent in April.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday in a choppy session. After seeing early strength on bargain hunting and a rebound by treasury yields, stocks fluctuated as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets due to lingering concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute.



The Dow rose 43.47 points or 0.2 percent to 25,169.88, the Nasdaq climbed 20.41 points or 0.3 percent to 7,567.72 and the S&P 500 edged up 5.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,788.86.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices plummeted on Thursday on rising worries about a likely drop in energy demand due to the impact of the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China on the global economy. WTI crude for July delivery plunged $2.22 or 3.8 percent to $56.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



