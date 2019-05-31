

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has filed a lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) over its deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC), and may seek a special meeting to remove and replace board members.



Icahn, whose firms own about $1.6 billion of Occidental stock, said in the lawsuit that Occidental's recent deal to buy Anadarko for $38 billion 'fundamentally misguided and hugely overpriced,' and said 'management wanted to avoid a vote at almost all costs.'



Meanwhile, Occidental said it would 'respond in due course' to the lawsuit and looks forward to closing the merger. 'Occidental is committed to maximizing long-term value for all shareholders, and our Board and management team continually evaluate opportunities to that end,' the company said in a statement.



Occidental's offer for Anadarko topped one by Chevron Corp and included a $10 billion financing deal with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa).



The lawsuit seeks to review documents that detail the sale of preferred stock to Berkshire and information on an agreed sale of Anadarko's Africa Assets to Total SA for $8.8 billion.



According to the lawsuit, Icahn may seek to call a special meeting of shareholders to remove and replace directors, and believes Occidental should have been a seller rather than a buyer in the current market.



