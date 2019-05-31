

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence improved in May despite Brexit related uncertainties, survey data from market research group GfK showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -10 from -13 in April. The expected score was -12.



Four measures increased and one remained unchanged in May. The index measuring changes in personal finances during the last 12 months rose to +3 from -1.



The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months also increased by five points to +5.



The measure for the general economic situation of the country over the last year remained the same, at -30.



Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months climbed five points to -29 and the major purchase index gained two points to +1 in May 2019.



'Despite a backdrop of Brexit-related change and complexity, and price rises for most household bills in April, consumers have managed a seasonal spring in their step with a three-point uptick in consumer confidence this month,' Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.



