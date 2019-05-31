

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice said Amcor must divest manufacturing facilities located in Ashland, Massachusetts; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Madison, Wisconsin; along with certain related assets, to Tekni-Plex Inc. or an alternate acquirer, to resolve competitive concerns regarding acquisition of Bemis Company.



Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said: 'Today's settlement, which requires Amcor to divest its medical flexible packaging business at these three facilities, will ensure that medical care providers continue to benefit from competition for these critical products.'



