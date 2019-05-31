

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales rebounded in April from last year driven by the timing of Easter, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Retail sales rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace of 4 percent annually in April, reversing a 2 percent fall in March. Sales were forecast to grow moderately by 1.3 percent.



The timing of Easter had a positive effect on the year-on-year development of turnover in April, Destatis said.



Retail sales fell 2 percent month-on-month in April, after staying flat in March. This was the first decrease in four months. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise.



In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 1.5 percent from the previous month, while turnover grew 4.8 percent from the same period last year.



