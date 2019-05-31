

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) is in advanced discussions with Stride Gaming plc (STR.L) regarding a possible all cash offer for Stride at a price of 151 pence per share, the two companies confirmed.



As per the U.K. rule, Rank must, by not later than on 28 June 2019, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Stride or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Stride. However, the deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



