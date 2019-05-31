

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) said the Group's joint venture with Fluor Corp. has been conditionally selected for the $1.7 billion Interstate 635 LBJ East project by the Texas Department of Transportation. Balfour Beatty holds a 45% share in the joint venture. Works under the contract are expected to commence in early 2020, and completion is currently scheduled for late 2024.



Works under the contract include the reconstruction and widening of 11-miles of the interstate highway around the North and East of Dallas in Texas.



