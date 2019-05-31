sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,606 Euro		+0,022
+0,85 %
WKN: 855539 ISIN: GB0000961622 Ticker-Symbol: BIH 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,571
2,695
09:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC2,606+0,85 %